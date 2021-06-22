COVID-19 Bulletin (06/22/21)

Over Sunday and Monday, Dallas County reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to County Judge Clay Jenkins. At least five Dallas Fort- Worth restaurants that have been closed for the course of the pandemic have plans to reopen soon. Nafees Alam, CEO and co-founder of DRG Concepts, which operates Dallas Chop House, Wild Salsa, Wicked Butcher and others, says he’s kept some of his restaurant’s closed due to a loss of employees and financial stress. But he plans to reopen many of his restaurants with renovated dining rooms, new menus and a fresh outlook after a tough year, the Dallas Morning News reports.