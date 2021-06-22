Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

COVID-19 Bulletin (06/22/21)

By Will Maddox
dmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver Sunday and Monday, Dallas County reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to County Judge Clay Jenkins. At least five Dallas Fort- Worth restaurants that have been closed for the course of the pandemic have plans to reopen soon. Nafees Alam, CEO and co-founder of DRG Concepts, which operates Dallas Chop House, Wild Salsa, Wicked Butcher and others, says he’s kept some of his restaurant’s closed due to a loss of employees and financial stress. But he plans to reopen many of his restaurants with renovated dining rooms, new menus and a fresh outlook after a tough year, the Dallas Morning News reports.

www.dmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Dallas County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Dallas County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Restaurants#Drg Concepts#Dallas Chop House#Kera#Ntachc#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 1

Community Policy