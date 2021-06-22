Exposure to air pollution increases risk for neurodegeneration
Amsterdam, June 22, 2021 - There is growing awareness that air pollutants are playing a critical role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases. A new book, Alzheimer's Disease and Air Pollution: The Development and Progression of a Fatal Disease from Childhood and the Opportunities for Early Intervention, edited by Lilian Calderón-Garcidueñas, MA, MD, PhD, compiles the latest research establishing links between air pollution and neurodegeneration. It is part of the Advances in Alzheimer's Disease series, published by IOS Press.www.eurekalert.org