Exposure to air pollution increases risk for neurodegeneration

As physicians, we have a duty to heal and protect our own patients and all people. We call for laws that quickly reduce and then end burning fossil fuels (coal, gas, and oil), which harm us and our children. Burning fossil fuels releases a “toxic cocktail” of air pollution. Fossil fuel toxins include small carbon particles, which move deep into the lungs and damage tissue, a process that kills more than 300,000 Americans annually. We are horrified by the 600,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 and even more horrified by 300,000 deaths from airborne particles every year. We are inspired to secure a better future for our children and grandchildren.