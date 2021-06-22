‘Snow White’: ‘West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler To Play Title Role In Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation Of Animated Classic

Rachel Zegler is ready to make her mark on Hollywood! After landing the lead of Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, the 20-year-old was recently cast as Snow White in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Rachel, who is Colombian-American, is the latest Disney princess of color, joining the ranks of Elena from the animated series Elena of Avalor and Halle Bailey who is starring as Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Seeing as Rachel is fairly new to the spotlight, why not take a moment to learn more about her? Keep reading for a few fun facts about Disney's newest princess!