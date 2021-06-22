Cancel
‘Snow White’: ‘West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler To Play Title Role In Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation Of Animated Classic

Exclusive: Although her upcoming breakout role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s new retelling of West Side Story doesn’t bow till this winter, Rachel Zegler looks to have already found her next big role. Sources tell Deadline that Zegler is set to star as Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation, the film that started it all for the studio’s legendary slate of animated features. Marc Webb will direct, with Marc Platt producing. Production is expected to start in 2022.

