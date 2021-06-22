Cancel
House Rent

Council considers what to do if and when eviction moratoriums expire

By WEHO ville
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With state and county eviction moratorium deadlines looming, City Council received an update from staff on what’s ahead for residential and commercial leaseholders impacted by the COVID pandemic. Janet Jimenez and Jonathan Holub briefed councilmembers on the rules as they currently stand:. On June 11, Gov. Newsom extended the commercial...

West Hollywood, CA
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

