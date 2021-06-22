Fire destroys two Catholic churches on indigenous land

At least seven churches in Canada have been set on fire, possibly in retaliation for the continued discovery of unmarked graves for Indigenous children, VICE reports. Other churches, mostly Catholic, have been vandalized, defaced with blood, and had messages scrawled on them relating to the discovered remains. Firefighters in Edmonton found a century-old church in Alberta in flames on Wednesday morning, while crews in Nova Scotia received reports of another Catholic church on fire around the same time. In recent weeks, more than 1,000 unmarked graves for Indigenous people have been discovered at residential schools that operated in the 1800s to forcefully assimilate Indigenous children. Canadian authorities estimate that more than 4,000 children died at these schools while some experts estimate the number is closer to 15,000.