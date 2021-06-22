Cancel
New collaborative data license agreement created to make sharing data sets easier

By Todd Moore
IBM - United States
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more organizations embrace artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and big data, there is a growing need to share and collaborate with data sets to analyze and use for AI training. But just as you should not release valuable software to the public without choosing an appropriate open source software license, you should not release data sets without a proper license written specifically for sharing data.

