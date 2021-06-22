Cancel
Grand Canyon backpacker dies in 115-degree heat. How to stay safe as temperatures soar

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Grand Canyon backpacker died after falling ill from the extreme heat — and it wasn’t the only heat-related death over the weekend, when temperatures soared across the West. Michelle Meder, a 53-year-old from Hudson, Ohio, was on a multi-day backpacking trip Friday when she became disoriented from the heat,...

