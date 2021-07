Netflix has unveiled the first look at its upcoming docuseries spotlighting tennis star Naomi Osaka. Throughout three 40-minute-long episodes directed by Garrett Bradley, the 23-year-old will give fans a closer look into her career and personal life. “No one really knows the sacrifices that you make just to be good,” she opens in the teaser. The show takes a deep dive into the two years after Osaka beat Serena Williams at the 2018 U.S. Open, marking a breakthrough moment for the athlete. “Before I won U.S. Open, so many people told my dad that I would never be anything… I think the amount of attention that I get is kind of ridiculous. No one prepares you for that,” she continues.