Brodhead, WI

Bank of Brodhead marks 125 years Times change, but bank’s local focus hasn’t wavered

By RVPEditor
indreg.com
 17 days ago

The Bank of Brodhead was around not only at the turn of the last century in 2001, but also at the turn of the prior century in 1901. In fact, its predecessors date back to 1869, when a private bank named Bowen and Company was formed, according to a 1996 centennial anniversary book published by the Bank of Brodhead. Over the next 25 years, that business became the National Bank of Brodhead, then gave up its national charter and became known as the Bank of Brodhead.

