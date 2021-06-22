Hudson Yards’ observation deck Edge announces special Pride celebration

Hudson Yards’ 1,1100-foot-high observation deck Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, announced a special partnership with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to celebrate Pride month. There will be a colorful art installation on the Skyline Steps that encourages visitors to share messages of kindness, affirmation, and love. In addition, visitors can purchase “Born This Way” cocktails and guest packages, tickets to “Sky High” Pride Yoga, and more in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. A portion of sales will go to the Foundation.