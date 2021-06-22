Trump Organization sues NYC over canceled Bronx golf course contract

The Trump Organization on Monday sued New York City, claiming the cancelation of its Bronx golf course contract earlier this year was politically motivated. In January, just days after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to terminate several agreements with former President Donald Trump’s company, including the contract for Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. As first reported by ABC News, the lawsuit argues the mayor had a “pre-existing, politically-based predisposition to terminate Trump-related contracts, and the city used the events of January 6, 2021 as a pretext to do so.”