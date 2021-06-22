Cancel
Cryo-EM advancements lead to ‘resolution revolution’: Thermo Fisher

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn academic researcher and and company expert discuss on how evolving cryogenic electron microscopy has led to high resolutions and accelerated results. Thermo Fisher Scientific has added the E-CFEG cold field emission gun to its Krios Cryo-TEM (transmission electron microscope). The technology is designed to work together as part of four total components to offer researchers high resolution in single-particle analysis.

www.outsourcing-pharma.com
