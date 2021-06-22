Cryo-EM advancements lead to ‘resolution revolution’: Thermo Fisher

Cryo-EM reconstruction algorithms seek to determine a molecule's 3D density map from a series of noisy, unlabeled 2D projection images captured with an electron microscope. Although reconstruction algorithms typically model the 3D volume as a generic function parameterized as a voxel array or neural network, the underlying atomic structure of the protein of interest places well-defined physical constraints on the reconstructed structure. In this work, we exploit prior information provided by an atomic model to reconstruct distributions of 3D structures from a cryo-EM dataset. We propose Cryofold, a generative model for a continuous distribution of 3D volumes based on a coarse-grained model of the protein's atomic structure, with radial basis functions used to model atom locations and their physics-based constraints. Although the reconstruction objective is highly non-convex when formulated in terms of atomic coordinates (similar to the protein folding problem), we show that gradient descent-based methods can reconstruct a continuous distribution of atomic structures when initialized from a structure within the underlying distribution. This approach is a promising direction for integrating biophysical simulation, learned neural models, and experimental data for 3D protein structure determination.