Progress in the functional characterization of human olfactory receptors

Though the function, if any, of Aβ remains mysterious, there is no shortage of proposed Aβ “receptors.” Evidence for more than a dozen has surfaced, with no real consensus emerging about how they change the tide of Aβ biology, or how relevant they truly are in Alzheimer's disease. Now Ladan Amin in the lab of David Harris at Boston University School of Medicine, has taken the field by storm. dSTORM, to be precise, aka direct stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy. This super-resolution technique would knock the clogs off van Leeuwenhoek since it brings into focus structures as teeny as 20 nM wide. Combining this method of direct imaging with biochemical polymerization assays, the scientists detailed how individual cellular prion protein molecules flirt with Aβ. In the June 8 Nature Communications, they report that by binding to the rapidly elongating end of a fibril, PrP shuts down its growth, leading to the generation of a much greater number of oligomers instead. Two other purported cell-surface receptors, LiLrB2 and FcγRIIb, behave similarly. All three bind and stabilize protofibrils and oligomers, and the authors believe that by trapping such entities on the neuronal surface, the receptors exacerbate neurotoxicity.