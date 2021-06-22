Cancel
Progress in the functional characterization of human olfactory receptors

Cover picture for the articleA team of scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich has now discovered that the odorant receptor OR5K1 is specialized to recognize pyrazines in both humans and domesticated animals. These are volatile substances that contribute to the typical odor of many vegetables or are formed when food is heated. In addition, pyrazines also play a role as signaling substances in intra- or interspecific communication. The new research results contribute to a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying the odor perception of food as well as olfactory communication.

#Food Intolerance#Humanities#Mice#Food Systems#Pyrazines#Trimethylpyrazine#Geithe C#Faseb J
