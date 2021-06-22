Cancel
Medical Science

Testing several genes can lead to better effect of medicinal products

Most of us have genetic variations that increase the risk of medicinal products not being effective. In order to provide a more effective treatment with fewer side effects, we need to analyse more of these genetic variations. This will provide us with more precise knowledge about how the individual patient reacts to medicinal products. A new research result from Aarhus University shows that.

ScienceColumbia University

Gene Discovery May Hold Key to Better Therapies for OCD

In the first analysis of its kind, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and several other institutions have linked distinct patterns of genetic mutations with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. The work, published online June 28 in Nature Neuroscience, confirms the validity of targeting specific genes...
Healthhbr.org

We Should Test AI the Way the FDA Tests Medicines

We would never allow a drug to be sold in the market without having gone through rigorous testing — not even in the context of a health crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. Then why do we allow algorithms that can be just as damaging as a potent drug to be let loose into the world without having undergone similarly rigorous testing? At the moment, anyone can design an algorithm and use it to make important decisions about people — whether they get a loan, or a job, or an apartment, or a prison sentence — without any oversight or any kind of evidence-based requirement. The general population is being used as guinea pigs.
ScienceUS News and World Report

Pig Study Could Lead to Gene Therapy to Prevent Heart Failure

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A gene therapy aimed at freeing the heart's capacity for self-repair has shown early promise in an animal study. The study -- done in pigs -- found that the treatment approach was not only feasible, but also improved the animals' heart function after they sustained heart attack damage.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Improving Drug–Receptor Interactions To Make Medicines Work Better

Technology Networks had the pleasure of speaking with Laura Heitman,. professor of molecular pharmacology within the Division of Drug Discovery and Safety at the Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research (LACDR), Leiden University, to learn more about her research focused on drug–target kinetics. Heitman discusses why it is important to determine the length of time a drug stays bound to its target, explains how you can assess a drug’s target-binding kinetics and touches on how kinetic computational studies are helping to advance the field.
SoftwareNews-Medical.net

New software tool can help identify gene regulators more efficiently

A team of scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago has developed a software tool that can help researchers more efficiently identify the regulators of genes. The system leverages a machine learning algorithm to predict which transcription factors are most likely to be active in individual cells. Transcription factors are...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Sex-specific immune response in COVID-19 linked to cellular metabolism

Researchers studying COVID-19 patients have found a metabolic pathway that is highly correlated with immune responses only in male patients, a group known to be more likely to suffer severe cases and die of the disease, representing a potential target for therapeutic intervention. In a study published today in the...
Medical & BiotechScience Daily

New treatment options for deadliest of cancers

Scientists have uncovered a new way to target a mutant protein which can cause the deadliest of cancers in humans. The mutated form of the RAS protein has been referred to as the 'Death Star' because of its ability to resist treatments and is found in 96 percent of pancreatic cancers and 54 percent of colorectal cancers.
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists find liver drug candidates among pesticides

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Skoltech biologists and their colleagues from Koltzov Institute of Developmental Biology, Russia, and the Chemistry Department of Taras Shevchenko University in Ukraine have discovered fairly unlikely drug candidates for treating liver fibrosis and other pathologies -- among pest control chemicals. In addition, the team looked at modifications of the medication called hymecromone, deeming them promising for anti-fibrotic drugs, too. Published in Glycobiology, the study also sheds light on the possible mechanism of action of the investigated compounds, all of which inhibit the synthesis of hyaluronic acid.
Cancerfoxbaltimore.com

Precision medicine and genetic testing for improved cancer treatments

When it comes to genetics, physical characteristics like hair and eye color often come to mind. However, genes can also determine your risk for certain types of cancers. "Mutations in the BRCA1 (BReast CAncer gene 1) and BRCA2 genes are associated with a predisposition to various cancers, most commonly breast and ovarian carcinomas," explains Priyanka Mittar, DO, medical oncologist and hematologist at the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC. "Approximately 15% of ovarian cancer will be associated with a germline BRCA mutation, and for that reason it is standard care to test all ovarian cancer patients."
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New blood test for improved frontotemporal dementia diagnostics

A new study by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland shows for the first time that blood-based measurement of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) enables distinguishing patients with frontotemporal dementia from those with primary psychiatric disorders or healthy individuals. Frontotemporal dementia is the second most common cause of dementia...
CancerEurekAlert

'Tumor avatars' predict patients' response to immunotherapy

Tumor fragments in the lab are able to predict whether the corresponding real-life patients will benefit from immunotherapy. "We've solved a major problem many scientists had been facing: preserving a tumors original composition and structure outside of the patient in the lab", says cancer researcher Daniela Thommen from the Netherlands Cancer Institute. On 8 July, the results of her study are published in Nature Medicine.
ScienceEurekAlert

Newborn screening for epilepsy in sight through the discovery of novel disease biomarkers

The door has finally opened on screening newborn babies for pyridoxine-dependent epilepsy (PDE), a severe inherited metabolic disorder. This screening promises to enable better and earlier treatment of the disease. To identify new biomarkers that can be used in the newborn screening protocol, also known as the neonatal heel prick, researchers at the Radboud University Medical Center joined forces with scientists at the Radboud University's FELIX laser laboratory. They published their findings in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Brain mapping method illuminates targets for treating neuropsychiatric symptoms

Researchers have made significant advancements in correlating aberrations in specific brain circuits with neuropsychiatric conditions like depression. However, it remains difficult to prove that damage to these circuits causes the symptoms themselves and that targeting them with therapeutics could help patients. By integrating brain lesion datasets with data on how two treatments -- deep brain stimulation (DBS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) -- influence neuropsychiatric disorders, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators developed a new brain mapping approach that may help clarify the cause of a variety of neuropsychiatric conditions and identify promising stimulation sites to target therapeutically. Findings are published in Nature Human Behavior.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Coenzyme Q10 ameliorates BPA-induced apoptosis by regulating autophagy-related lysosomal pathways.

Yuan Liu, Yaxin Yao, Wenjing Tao, Feng Liu, Songbai Yang, Ayong Zhao, Dan Song, Xiangchen Li. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a widely distributed environmental endocrine disruptor. The accumulation of BPA has been proved that produce various toxic effects both on human and animals. However, the strategies to reduce the damage of BPA on the body and related mechanisms remain to be studied. Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), as a powerful antioxidant, is ubiquitous in many eukaryotic cells, which can improve the integrity of lysosomal membrane, lysosomal degradation function and promote autophagy. Here, we examined the ability of CoQ10 to alleviate oxidative stress and apoptosis in BPA-induced damages in C2C12 cells, and how to alleviate it. Our results showed that BPA treatment significantly reduced cell viability, increased the number of cell apoptosis and ROS production, decreased mitochondrial membrane potential, and inhibited the gene expression of mitochondria biogenesis. Moreover, we demonstrated that exposure to BPA increased expression levels of autophagy protein (LC3-II, p62), inhibited autophagy flux, and disrupted the acidic pH environment of lysosomes. Importantly, CoQ10 supplementation effectively restored these abnormalities caused by BPA. CoQ10 significantly decreased the apoptotic incidence and ROS levels, improved mitochondrial membrane potential. Moreover, CoQ10 improved lysosome function and enhanced autophagy flux. Taken together, our results indicate that CoQ10 supplementation is a feasible and effective way to promote the level of autophagy by improving lysosomal function, thereby reducing the apoptosis caused by BPA accumulation. This study aims to provide evidence for the role of CoQ10 in repairing BPA-induced cell damage in clinical practice.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research can contribute to earlier diagnosis of diabetic neuropathy

Research conducted at Cruzeiro do Sul University in São Paulo, Brazil, can contribute to earlier diagnosis of diabetic neuropathy, a disorder characterized by damage to peripheral nerves, with symptoms such as pain and paresthesia (pricking, burning and numbness), mainly in the legs and feet. In the study, a group led...

