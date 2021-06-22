Testing several genes can lead to better effect of medicinal products

Yuan Liu, Yaxin Yao, Wenjing Tao, Feng Liu, Songbai Yang, Ayong Zhao, Dan Song, Xiangchen Li. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a widely distributed environmental endocrine disruptor. The accumulation of BPA has been proved that produce various toxic effects both on human and animals. However, the strategies to reduce the damage of BPA on the body and related mechanisms remain to be studied. Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), as a powerful antioxidant, is ubiquitous in many eukaryotic cells, which can improve the integrity of lysosomal membrane, lysosomal degradation function and promote autophagy. Here, we examined the ability of CoQ10 to alleviate oxidative stress and apoptosis in BPA-induced damages in C2C12 cells, and how to alleviate it. Our results showed that BPA treatment significantly reduced cell viability, increased the number of cell apoptosis and ROS production, decreased mitochondrial membrane potential, and inhibited the gene expression of mitochondria biogenesis. Moreover, we demonstrated that exposure to BPA increased expression levels of autophagy protein (LC3-II, p62), inhibited autophagy flux, and disrupted the acidic pH environment of lysosomes. Importantly, CoQ10 supplementation effectively restored these abnormalities caused by BPA. CoQ10 significantly decreased the apoptotic incidence and ROS levels, improved mitochondrial membrane potential. Moreover, CoQ10 improved lysosome function and enhanced autophagy flux. Taken together, our results indicate that CoQ10 supplementation is a feasible and effective way to promote the level of autophagy by improving lysosomal function, thereby reducing the apoptosis caused by BPA accumulation. This study aims to provide evidence for the role of CoQ10 in repairing BPA-induced cell damage in clinical practice.