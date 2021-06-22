Exotic superconductors: The secret that wasn't there

The Hall effect, in which current flows perpendicular to an applied electrical bias, has played a prominent role in modern condensed matter physics over much of the subject's history. Appearing variously in classical, relativistic and quantum guises, it has among other roles contributed to establishing the band theory of solids, to research on new phases of strongly interacting electrons, and to the phenomenology of topological condensed matter. The dissipationless Hall current requires time-reversal symmetry breaking. For over a century it has either been ascribed to externally applied magnetic field and referred to as the ordinary Hall effect, or ascribed to spontaneous non-zero total internal magnetization (ferromagnetism) and referred to as the anomalous Hall effect. It has not commonly been associated with antiferromagnetic order. More recently, however, theoretical predictions and experimental observations have identified large Hall effects in some compensated magnetic crystals, governed by neither of the global magnetic-dipole symmetry breaking mechanisms mentioned above. The goals of this article are to systematically organize the present understanding of anomalous antiferromagnetic materials that generate a non-zero Hall effect, which we will call anomalous Hall antiferromagnets, and to discuss this class of materials in a broader fundamental and applied research context. Our motivation in drawing attention to anomalous Hall antiferromagnets is two-fold. First, since Hall effects that are not governed by magnetic dipole symmetry breaking are at odds with the traditional understanding of the phenomenon, the topic deserves attention on its own. Second, this new reincarnation has again placed the Hall effect in the middle of an emerging field of physics at the intersection of multipole magnetism, topological condensed matter, and spintronics.