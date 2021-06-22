Cancel
Physics

Exotic superconductors: The secret that wasn't there

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single measurement result is not a proof - this has been shown again and again in science. We can only really rely on a research result when it has been measured several times, preferably by different research teams, in slightly different ways. In this way, errors can usually be detected sooner or later.

SciencePosted by
UPI News

Scientists put the quantum freeze on human-scale object

June 17 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have brought a human-scale object to a near standstill, turning the Laser Interfrometer Gravitational-wave Observatory's four mirrors into a quantum object. The research team, led by quantum physicists at MIT, detailed their feat in a new paper, published Thursday in the...
Physicsarxiv.org

Observation of Superconductivity Induced Ferromagnetism in an Fe-Chalcogenide Superconductor

Nathan J. McLaughlin, Hailong Wang, Mengqi Huang, Eric Lee-Wong, Lunhui Hu, Hanyi Lu, Gerald Q. Yan, G. D. Gu, Congjun Wu, Yi-Zhuang You, Chunhui Rita Du. The interplay among topology, superconductivity, and magnetism promises to bring a plethora of exotic and unintuitive behaviors in emergent quantum materials. The family of Fe-chalcogenide superconductors FeTexSe1-x are directly relevant in this context due to their intrinsic topological band structure, high-temperature superconductivity, and unconventional pairing symmetry. Despite enormous promise and expectation, the local magnetic properties of FeTexSe1-x remain largely unexplored, which prevents a comprehensive understanding of their underlying material properties. Exploiting nitrogen vacancy (NV) centers in diamond, here we report nanoscale quantum sensing and imaging of magnetic flux generated by exfoliated FeTexSe1-x flakes, providing clear evidence of superconductivity-induced ferromagnetism in FeTexSe1-x. The coexistence of superconductivity and ferromagnetism in an established topological superconductor opens up new opportunities for exploring exotic spin and charge transport phenomena in quantum materials. The demonstrated coupling between NV centers and FeTexSe1-x may also find applications in developing hybrid architectures for next-generation, solid-state-based quantum information technologies.
PhysicsAPS physics

Electronic correlations in the normal state of the kagome superconductor KV3Sb5

Recently, intensive studies have revealed fascinating physics, such as charge density wave and superconducting states, in the newly synthesized kagome-lattice materials. . Despite the rapid progress, fundamental aspects such as the magnetic properties and electronic correlations in these materials have not been clearly understood yet. Here, based on density functional theory plus single-site dynamical mean-field theory calculations, we investigate the correlated electronic structure and magnetic properties of the.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New ternary hydrides of lanthanum and yttrium join the ranks of high-temperature superconductors

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) A team led by Skoltech professor Artem R. Oganov studied the structure and properties of ternary hydrides of lanthanum and yttrium and showed that alloying is an effective strategy for stabilizing otherwise unstable phases YH10 and LaH6, expected to be high-temperature superconductors. The research was published in the journal Materials Today.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Researchers Uncover Unique Properties of a Promising New Superconductor for Quantum Computing

Material could be used in future quantum computing applications. An international team of physicists led by the University of Minnesota has discovered that a unique superconducting metal is more resilient when used as a very thin layer. The research is the first step toward a larger goal of understanding unconventional superconducting states in materials, which could possibly be used in quantum computing in the future.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Phase signatures in third-harmonic response of Higgs and coexisting modes in superconductors

Third-harmonic generation (THG) experiments on superconductors can be used to investigate collective excitations like the amplitude mode of the order parameter known as Higgs mode. These modes are visible due to resonances in the THG signal if the driving frequency matches the energy of the mode. In real materials multiple modes can exist giving rise to additional THG contributions, such that it is difficult to unambiguously interpret the results. In this paper, we additionally analyze the phase of the THG signal, which contains microscopic details beyond classical resonances as well as signatures of couplings between modes which are difficult to observe in the amplitude alone. We investigate how the Higgs mode, impurities or Coulomb interaction affects the phase response and consider exemplary two systems with additional modes. We argue that extracting this phase information could be valuable in future experiments.
Posted by
Forbes

How Close Are We To The Holy Grail Of Room-Temperature Superconductors?

One of the biggest physical problems in modern society is resistance. Not political or social resistance, mind you, but electrical resistance: the fact that you cannot send an electrical current through a wire without some of that energy getting lost, being dissipated into heat. Electrical currents are just electric charges that move over time, and are harnessed by humans to move through current-carrying wires. Yet even the best, most effective conductors — copper, silver, gold, and aluminum — all have some resistance to current passing through them. No matter how wide, shielded, or unoxidized these conductors are, they’re never 100% efficient at transporting electrical energy.
Physicsarxiv.org

Anomalous Hall antiferromagnets

The Hall effect, in which current flows perpendicular to an applied electrical bias, has played a prominent role in modern condensed matter physics over much of the subject's history. Appearing variously in classical, relativistic and quantum guises, it has among other roles contributed to establishing the band theory of solids, to research on new phases of strongly interacting electrons, and to the phenomenology of topological condensed matter. The dissipationless Hall current requires time-reversal symmetry breaking. For over a century it has either been ascribed to externally applied magnetic field and referred to as the ordinary Hall effect, or ascribed to spontaneous non-zero total internal magnetization (ferromagnetism) and referred to as the anomalous Hall effect. It has not commonly been associated with antiferromagnetic order. More recently, however, theoretical predictions and experimental observations have identified large Hall effects in some compensated magnetic crystals, governed by neither of the global magnetic-dipole symmetry breaking mechanisms mentioned above. The goals of this article are to systematically organize the present understanding of anomalous antiferromagnetic materials that generate a non-zero Hall effect, which we will call anomalous Hall antiferromagnets, and to discuss this class of materials in a broader fundamental and applied research context. Our motivation in drawing attention to anomalous Hall antiferromagnets is two-fold. First, since Hall effects that are not governed by magnetic dipole symmetry breaking are at odds with the traditional understanding of the phenomenon, the topic deserves attention on its own. Second, this new reincarnation has again placed the Hall effect in the middle of an emerging field of physics at the intersection of multipole magnetism, topological condensed matter, and spintronics.
ScienceScience Daily

Ultrathin semiconductors electrically connected to superconductors

For the first time, University of Basel researchers have equipped an ultrathin semiconductor with superconducting contacts. These extremely thin materials with novel electronic and optical properties could pave the way for previously unimagined applications. Combined with superconductors, they are expected to give rise to new quantum phenomena and find use in quantum technology.
PhysicsPhys.org

Researchers discover origin of near ultraviolet and visible absorption characteristics of Ti: sapphire laser crystals

Recently, a research group from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) carried out a theoretical study on the origin of Ti: sapphire laser crystal in near ultraviolet and visible regions using the first principles method based on density functional theory. Related research results have been published in Materials Today Communications .
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers identify ultrastable single atom magnet

Researchers at the IBS Center for Quantum Nanoscience at Ewha Womans University (QNS) have shown that dysprosium atoms resting on a thin insulating layer of magnesium oxide have magnetic stability over days. In a study published in Nature Communications they have proven that these tiny magnets have extreme robustness against fluctuations in magnetic field and temperature and will flip only when they are bombarded with high energy electrons from a scanning tunneling microscope.
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
ChemistryNature.com

Engineering atomic-scale magnetic fields by dysprosium single atom magnets

Atomic scale engineering of magnetic fields is a key ingredient for miniaturizing quantum devices and precision control of quantum systems. This requires a unique combination of magnetic stability and spin-manipulation capabilities. Surface-supported single atom magnets offer such possibilities, where long temporal and thermal stability of the magnetic states can be achieved by maximizing the magnet/ic anisotropy energy (MAE) and by minimizing quantum tunnelling of the magnetization. Here, we show that dysprosium (Dy) atoms on magnesium oxide (MgO) have a giant MAE of 250 meV, currently the highest among all surface spins. Using a variety of scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) techniques including single atom electron spin resonance (ESR), we confirm no spontaneous spin-switching in Dy over days at ≈ 1 K under low and even vanishing magnetic field. We utilize these robust Dy single atom magnets to engineer magnetic nanostructures, demonstrating unique control of magnetic fields with atomic scale tunability.
ChemistryPhys.org

An innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
ChemistryScience Daily

Tiny tools: Controlling individual water droplets as biochemical reactors

"Droplet-array sandwiching" is a liquid-handling technique in which tiny droplet pairs laid out on opposite surfaces are mixed by bringing the surfaces together. However, this approach is limited to batch operations involving all droplets. Recently, scientists from Ritsumeikan University, Japan, found a way to electrically control the height of individual droplets, allowing them to select which droplet pairs should merge. Their method could replace manual tools such as pipettes and speed up drug screening.
PhysicsPhysics World

Unusual superconductivity appears in a Kagome metal

Researchers at the Beijing National Laboratory for Condensed Matter Physics and Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, have found evidence for an unusual superconducting state in CsV3Sb5, a so-called Kagome metal that exhibits exotic electronic properties. The finding could shed new light on how superconductivity emerges in materials where phenomena such as frustrated magnetism and intertwined orders play a major role.
Physicsarxiv.org

Stimulated generation of indistinguishable single photons from a quantum ladder system

Friedrich Sbresny, Lukas Hanschke, Eva Schöll, William Rauhaus, Bianca Scaparra, Katarina Boos, Hubert Riedl, Jonathan J. Finley, Klaus Jöns, Kai Müller. We propose a scheme for the generation of highly indistinguishable single photons using semiconductor quantum dots and demonstrate its performance and potential. The scheme is based on the resonant two-photon excitation of the biexciton followed by stimulation of the biexciton to selectively prepare an exciton. Quantum-optical simulations and experiments are in good agreement and show that the scheme provides significant advantages over previously demonstrated excitation methods. The two-photon excitation of the biexciton suppresses re-excitation and enables ultra-low multi-photon errors, while the precisely timed stimulation pulse results in very low timing jitter of the photons, and consequently, high indistinguishability. Since both control laser fields are detuned from the emission energy, the scheme does not require polarization filtering, facilitating high brightness approaching unity. Moreover, the polarization of the emitted single photons is controlled by the stimulation laser field, such that the polarization of the quantum light is deterministically programmable.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Lifshitz transition in dirty nematic superconductor

We study the effects of the Lifshitz transition from closed to open Fermi surface in dirty topological insulators with the nematic superconductivity near the critical temperature. We solve linearized Gor'kov equations and find that the nematic superconductor with an open Fermi surface has a lower critical temperature and more susceptible to the disorder than the superconductor with the closed Fermi surface. We propose that correspondence between the critical temperature and stability against the disorder is the general feature of the superconductivity. We investigate the effects of the Lifshitz transition on the competition between superconducting phases in a topological insulator. Open Fermi surface is beneficial for the nematic order parameter $\Delta_4$ in competition with orbital-triplet $\Delta_2$ and disfavors nematic state over the s-wave order parameter. We study Meissner currents in both clean and dirty limits. We found that transition from closed to open Fermi surface increases anisotropy of Meissner currents. Finite disorder suppresses superconducting density stronger than critical temperature. We compare our results with the existing experimental data.
SciencePhys.org

Enzyme from fungi shows molecules which way to turn

A small fungal enzyme could play a significant role in simplifying the development and manufacture of drugs, according to Rice University scientists. The Rice lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Xue Sherry Gao and collaborators isolated a biocatalyst known as CtdE after identifying it as the natural mechanism that controls the chirality—the left- or right-handedness—of compounds produced by the native fungal host.
Physicsarxiv.org

The microscopic origin of anomalous properties of ice relies on the strong quantum anharmonic regime of atomic vibrations

Water ice is a unique material presenting intriguing physical properties, like negative thermal expansion and anomalous volume isotope effect (VIE). They arise from the interplay between weak hydrogen bonds and nuclear quantum fluctuations, making theoretical calculations challenging. Here, we employ the stochastic self-consistent harmonic approximation (SSCHA) to investigate how thermal and quantum fluctuations affect the physical properties of ice XI ab initio. Regarding the anomalous VIE, our work reveals that quantum effects on hydrogen are so strong to be in a nonlinear regime: when progressively increasing the mass of hydrogen from protium to infinity (classical limit), the volume firstly expands and then contracts, with a maximum slightly above the mass of tritium. We observe an anharmonic renormalization of about 10% in the bending and stretching phonon frequencies probed in IR and Raman experiments. For the first time, we report an accurate comparison of the low energy phonon dispersion with the experimental data, possible only thanks to high-level accuracy in the electronic correlation and nuclear quantum and thermal fluctuations, paving the way for the study of thermal transport in ice from first principles and the simulation of ice under pressure.

