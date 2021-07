President of Exit Planning Institute, the authority on Exit Planning education. The common belief today is that when you are ready to transition or sell your company, whether internally or externally, you think about preparing for that transition through the typical mergers and acquisitions go-to-market process or an internal family succession. These plans are thought about and built typically 12 to 18 months prior to the business owner officially exiting. What most owners do not realize is that they are doing things in their company every single day that will impact their exit.