Sugar snap peas are nutritious and delicious to snack on, but you could also say they have somewhat of a double identity. That's because, for one, the sugar snap pea is a cross between an English and snow pea, and didn't become widely available until the 1970s, per the University of Arizona. They were created to provide the sweetness of fresh peas without the need for shelling, which is what makes them so delicious and convenient to munch on. Sugar snap peas have the same nutritional profile as snow peas.