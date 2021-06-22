Valley Catholic senior named Portland's Rose Festival queen

Lili Rosebrook was crowned as Queen of Rosaria, joining her mother, the 1989 queen, with top honor.

A Valley Catholic High School senior has been named 2021 Rose Festival queen — and joined her mother as a Queen of Rosaria.

Lilianna "Lili" Rosebrook was crowned in a ceremony Friday at Washington Park. She represented the Metro West area in the Rose Festival court.

She's the daughter of Phillip Rosebrook and Deanna Connell, and Deanna Connell preceded her as a Rose Festival queen, representing St. Mary's Academy in 1989.

She has three siblings: Mia, Julia, James.

Some other info, via Rosebrook and the Rose Festival:

• Future education plans — "Chemical engineering degree, then medical school or nursing. I have not decided on a college yet."

• Career plans — "I hope to become a doctor or a nurse."

• High school activities and honors — National Honors Society, National Merit Scholarship finalist, AP Scholar, varsity and JV cross country, varsity track and field, varsity dance team, taught elementary students as a science ambassador, student ambassador, eucharistic minister, and choir section leader.

• Hobbies and special interests — "I enjoy running, dancing with my team, singing, cooking, and spending time with my big family. Whenever I have free time, you can always find me with a book in my hands. I am also a golf caddie."

• What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why? — "My two favorite places to visit are the Rose Garden (at Washington Park) and Forest Park. Walking the gardens with my family, stopping at my mom's stone on the Queen's Walk, and running around the park for a cross country scavenger hunt. I enjoy running and hiking in Forest Park as an escape from the bustling city."

• What are you most proud of during your high school career? — "I am most proud of receiving the 'Bright Star of the Year' award from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in 2018 for outstanding youth fundraisers and volunteers. The National MS Society has had a profound impact on my life. My dad was diagnosed with MS, an incurable disease, in 2001. I volunteer and fund-raise with the NMSS not only for my dad, but for everyone else who suffers from MS, so that one day, a cure will be found. Over the past four years, I have raised over $25,000 for the National MS Society through Bike MS.

• What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why? — "My favorite Rose Festival event is the Rose City Sing-Off. It's an incredible showcase for all the talented high school singers in Portland. I have a passion for singing. Since I was in second grade, I have sung in my church choir and before the shutdown, I participated in my school choir. That's why I enjoy listening to the talented acapella groups that compete in the annual sing-off."

The Rose Festival Court is:

Aundrea Brazile, St. Mary's Academy, senior; Eliyana Camara, Franklin, senior; Sophia Chin, Benson, senior; Madison "Madi" Cooper, Central Catholic, senior; Jennifer Dinh, David Douglas, senior; Faith Isibor, McDaniel, junior; Zemzem Hussen, Roosevelt, senior; Jiwon "Jina" Lim, Lincoln, senior; Lucy "Rena" Marthaler, Cleveland, junior; Natalie Mathers, Parkrose senior; Catalina "Cata" Monteiro, Wells, senior; Jillian North, Metro East/Lakeridge, senior; Kayla Pierce, Jefferson, senior; Lilianna "Lili" Rosebrook, Metro West/Valley Catholic, senior; Beatriz Santiago Perez, Grant, senior.

The Rose Festival queen serves for a full year and will represent Rose Festival at special events and appearances throughout the year.

A special presentation of the 2021 Queen's Coronation will be broadcast on FOX 12 Oregon and FOX12+, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

