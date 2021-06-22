Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest Grove, OR

FGSD partners with community to provide free summer programs for kids

By Wade Evanson
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

The programs include child care, transportation and food for qualified K-8 students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HrLh_0ac3DcbI00

It's been a long year for everyone, but the Forest Grove School District — with help from the state and local community — is making things easier and more fun for Forest Grove- and Cornelius-area kids and their parents this summer.

Registration is now open for the Forest Grove School District's summer enrichment program. It's open to students who have completed kindergarten through the eighth grade, and there is no required cost to register.

Thanks to state and matching funds, the school district received roughly $2.3 million to help provide credit recovery programs, along with various activities, child care, transportation and food to students interested in learning how to swim, cheer, play soccer, learn science, make puppets and much, much more.

Additionally, teachers and administrators throughout the district — despite a long year of their own — have stepped up to help staff the programs, which has Forest Grove's assistant superintendent, John O'Neill, excited for months to come.

"We're extremely excited about getting these kinds of resources," O'Neill said. "This has enabled us to build a really robust K-8 enrichment and academic program for this summer."

As of June 21, more than 400 local area kids had registered for the free programs online, and the district is hoping many more will register.

Kids need to register a minimum of a week prior to the class itself, and information regarding admittance and details revolving around the class itself will be sent to registered participants within a week of the class' first day.

One of the more popular classes being offered has been the swimming instruction activity hosted by the Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center in Hillsboro.

Forest Grove's Aquatic Center is closed for repairs this summer, and as a result, the city's new parks and recreation director, Anne Lane, has worked closely with the school district to coordinate swimming and other activities as part of the summer program.

"I really wanted to recognize Anne," O'Neill said. "She really hit the ground running with this, and our excitement has been matched by her."

Cornelius has also contributed, as have other western Washington County organizations, including Adelante Mujeres, Centro Cultural, Saturday Academy and Pacific University.

Kids will also be provided breakfast and lunch and will be transported by bus to centralized schools — Tom McCall, Echo Shaw, Neil Armstrong, and Forest Grove High — where they'll then be transported to the site of their specific activity, all at no cost to families.

"This is a really great opportunity, and we just need to get the word out to parents," O'Neill added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xL8B5_0ac3DcbI00

Angella Graves, principal at Cornelius Elementary School, said the district is offering 150 different activities as part of a "summer of fun." The district has the capacity to serve roughly 6,000 kids as part of the summer program — not including at the high school — and with 6,000 kids in the district, it aims to serve everyone.

"Everybody is going to get something," Graves said.

The child care aspect of the program is for any or all kids eligible for free or reduced meals. It runs Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As a result of the pandemic, many parents let their free and reduced applications expire, but the district is encouraging those people to reapply to qualify their kids for this program.

At the high school, classes and activities are being offered as well. Wood shop is ongoing during the summer. Orchestra and band are performing during the summer as well.

"A lot of these kids never got to play with each other over this past year," O'Neill said, "so at the end of a four or five day camp, they're going to be able to play and have a concert."

For some participants, this may be their first opportunity to meet new classmates or set foot onto a new school campus.

"This is a great opportunity for kids to be in our schools and get to know a lot of their classmates and teachers for next year," Graves said. "We'll put them in their class lists for next year and get them rocking and rolling so they feel comfortable on day one."

And this is all about the kids. O'Neill has five of his own and said he's proud to be a part of something that's not only offering opportunity for area youth, but doing so at the best possible price: free.

"As a parent, you're always hoping for summer activities beyond the typical experience, and we want to expand that," O'Neill said. "This is an opportunity to show our community what can be done if given the funding — and we think this is a great way to do that."

For more information on the activities available and to register for programs, visit the district website at fgsdk12.org.

The district also suggests signing up as soon as possible, as some activities are filling up fast.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
617
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Forest Grove, OR
Society
Hillsboro, OR
Society
City
Cornelius, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mccall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fgsd#Academy#Pacific University#Orchestra#Fgsdk12 Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Dedicate a Relay For Life luminaria

The local in-person fundraiser was canceled, but people may honor those affected by cancer. Although Jefferson County Relay For Life leaders have decided not to hold an in-person fundraising event this year, they want to honor those who have been touched by cancer. Supporters may dedicate a luminaria to a...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

A space for everyone to shine

The Prineville Music Theater Camp will perform Roald Dahl's 'Willy Wonka Jr.' on July 16 and 17, and this marks its 12th year. Now in the 12th season of bringing smiles to local audiences, the Prineville Music Theater Camp will perform Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka Jr." on July 16 and 17.
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Churches in Columbia County mull reopening

Local churches have slight variations in the way they provide Sunday services. With the lifting of Oregon's mask mandate on June 30, businesses are opening up and churches in Columbia County are welcoming back congregants. At First Lutheran Church in St. Helens, Pastor James Dew is looking forward to seeing...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Get your entries ready for the fair

Several department leaders have updated their exhibit categories to follow crafting trends. It's time to gather your quilts, photos and flowers and get them ready to shine at the Jefferson County Fair. "This is the best showcase our community has," said Jefferson County Fair Open Class Coordinator Kim Schmith. "Brian...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Looking ahead at Love INC

The new executive director looks to develop Love INC's infrastructure so it supports the nonprofit's growth. Ryan Smith of Woodburn wears a plastic band with 22 stars on it around his wrist as a reminder of something he is passionate about – mental health and suicides. According to the Military...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Suit: Child pushed down stairs at Portland's Faubion School

A new lawsuit seeks nearly a half-million dollars from Portland Public Schools over the alleged incident. A new lawsuit accuses Portland Public Schools of negligence after a student was allegedly pushed down a flight of stairs — when the watchful eyes of teachers and staff were apparently looking elsewhere. The...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Hops partner with Lam Research to honor local citizens

The partnership seeks 'Community Champions' who have shown the true spirit of empathy and human kindness. The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday, July 7, a new partnership with tech company Lam Research to recognize individuals who have stepped up to support others and make a difference in the community. "These Community...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon's golden bottle hunt

Stewards of the Oregon Bottle Bill celebrate its 50th birthday with a treasure hunt, hiding six golden bottles in parks around the state. Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative has initiated a treasure hunt that takes place from Wednesday, July 7, through Sunday, July 11. OBRC is the not-for-profit cooperative that serves...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

'Summer Sounds': Lakewood Center for the Arts hosting weekly performances

Community members can enjoy outdoor performances by local musicians, comedians and musical theater groups through August. Pandemic life is slowly inching back to "normal." With that in mind, the Lakewood Center for the Arts is trying to give community members more opportunities to gather and enjoy local musicians and theater in a safe manner.
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Cougar spotted in West Linn neighborhood

Dept. of Fish and Wildlife: 'This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual'. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report of a cougar sighting in West Linn Tuesday, July 6. "This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual," ODFW...

Comments / 0

Community Policy