FGSD partners with community to provide free summer programs for kids

The programs include child care, transportation and food for qualified K-8 students.

It's been a long year for everyone, but the Forest Grove School District — with help from the state and local community — is making things easier and more fun for Forest Grove- and Cornelius-area kids and their parents this summer.

Registration is now open for the Forest Grove School District's summer enrichment program. It's open to students who have completed kindergarten through the eighth grade, and there is no required cost to register.

Thanks to state and matching funds, the school district received roughly $2.3 million to help provide credit recovery programs, along with various activities, child care, transportation and food to students interested in learning how to swim, cheer, play soccer, learn science, make puppets and much, much more.

Additionally, teachers and administrators throughout the district — despite a long year of their own — have stepped up to help staff the programs, which has Forest Grove's assistant superintendent, John O'Neill, excited for months to come.

"We're extremely excited about getting these kinds of resources," O'Neill said. "This has enabled us to build a really robust K-8 enrichment and academic program for this summer."

As of June 21, more than 400 local area kids had registered for the free programs online, and the district is hoping many more will register.

Kids need to register a minimum of a week prior to the class itself, and information regarding admittance and details revolving around the class itself will be sent to registered participants within a week of the class' first day.

One of the more popular classes being offered has been the swimming instruction activity hosted by the Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center in Hillsboro.

Forest Grove's Aquatic Center is closed for repairs this summer, and as a result, the city's new parks and recreation director, Anne Lane, has worked closely with the school district to coordinate swimming and other activities as part of the summer program.

"I really wanted to recognize Anne," O'Neill said. "She really hit the ground running with this, and our excitement has been matched by her."

Cornelius has also contributed, as have other western Washington County organizations, including Adelante Mujeres, Centro Cultural, Saturday Academy and Pacific University.

Kids will also be provided breakfast and lunch and will be transported by bus to centralized schools — Tom McCall, Echo Shaw, Neil Armstrong, and Forest Grove High — where they'll then be transported to the site of their specific activity, all at no cost to families.

"This is a really great opportunity, and we just need to get the word out to parents," O'Neill added.

Angella Graves, principal at Cornelius Elementary School, said the district is offering 150 different activities as part of a "summer of fun." The district has the capacity to serve roughly 6,000 kids as part of the summer program — not including at the high school — and with 6,000 kids in the district, it aims to serve everyone.

"Everybody is going to get something," Graves said.

The child care aspect of the program is for any or all kids eligible for free or reduced meals. It runs Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As a result of the pandemic, many parents let their free and reduced applications expire, but the district is encouraging those people to reapply to qualify their kids for this program.

At the high school, classes and activities are being offered as well. Wood shop is ongoing during the summer. Orchestra and band are performing during the summer as well.

"A lot of these kids never got to play with each other over this past year," O'Neill said, "so at the end of a four or five day camp, they're going to be able to play and have a concert."

For some participants, this may be their first opportunity to meet new classmates or set foot onto a new school campus.

"This is a great opportunity for kids to be in our schools and get to know a lot of their classmates and teachers for next year," Graves said. "We'll put them in their class lists for next year and get them rocking and rolling so they feel comfortable on day one."

And this is all about the kids. O'Neill has five of his own and said he's proud to be a part of something that's not only offering opportunity for area youth, but doing so at the best possible price: free.

"As a parent, you're always hoping for summer activities beyond the typical experience, and we want to expand that," O'Neill said. "This is an opportunity to show our community what can be done if given the funding — and we think this is a great way to do that."

For more information on the activities available and to register for programs, visit the district website at fgsdk12.org.

The district also suggests signing up as soon as possible, as some activities are filling up fast.