Gift to St. John Fisher College Supports iFisher Initiative

St. John Fisher College’s iFisher: Next Generation Learning Initiative has received further financial support thanks to a $350,000 gift from Randy M. ’75 and Susan White. Part of a broad initiative designed to enhance teaching and learning at the College, iFisher, announced in fall 2020, will provide all incoming first-year and transfer students, as well as continuing undergraduate students, with an iPad, keyboard case, and Apple Pencil. Fisher is the first college in upstate New York to implement an Apple 1:1 program for all undergraduate students. The gift will help to enable the College to provide iPads not only to all undergraduate students, but to faculty who are completing the College’s Apple Academy 1:1 training program. This initiative is an extension of the College’s commitment to providing students with transformative experiences designed to help them achieve their educational goals and early career outcomes.