Chipotle opens in Newberg

The fast casual Mexican food giant will finally take root in Newberg on Highway 99W.

For months, mystery shrouded the construction at the former location of Jack in the Box at the corner of Springbrook Road and Highway 99W in Newberg. Rumors circulated on Facebook, with Chipotle heard as the most likely new addition to the city's fast-food scene.

Now, with the project completed and a sign for the building's new occupant erected, there is no more doubt: Chipotle has arrived in Newberg, and it opened on June 30.

The fast casual Mexican restaurant with hundreds of locations across the country renovated the former Jack in the Box location to fit its needs.

The location can be entered with a right turn if you're heading west on Highway 99W, or if you're heading south on Springbrook Road. Chipotle faces myriad challenges in terms of accessibility, but it appears to have expanded the parking lot to accommodate its dine-in or takeout customers.

The Newberg Chipotle has a feature that few other locations in the country have at this stage in the company's growth.

"This new location will feature a Chipotlane, the brand's digital order drive-thru pick-up lane," Chipotle spokesman Tyler Benson wrote in an email. "On average, each Chipotle restaurant employs 25 individuals and offers leading benefits like access to mental health care for employees and their families, as well as debt-free degrees and more."

For more information on the company and its food offerings, visit www.Chipotle.com.