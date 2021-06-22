Cancel
Leesburg, AL

Leesburg Fire Department Receives Brand New “Dodge 5500 Quick Attack Service Truck”

By Marc Summers
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the Leesburg Fire Department – they received a new “Dodge 5500 Quick Attack Service Truck” on Thursday, June 17th. According to the department, that important addition to the lineup of equipment will help them to better serve the Town of Leesburg as well as surrounding areas when it comes to providing mutual aid for other departments; the new vehicle will be used for wrecks, medical and wildland fire calls.

