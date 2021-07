Though we all might want it, not everyone can afford the luxury of a central HVAC system. While keeping your home a comfortable temperature year-round is nice in theory, it can result in a pretty unpleasant energy bill at the end of each month. And if you live in an apartment where you might not even be able to hammer a nail, installing a ducted system is entirely out of the question. Fortunately, there are a lot of different ways to warm your home in winter and cool it in summer. One of our favorites: a heat pump.