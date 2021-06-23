Deputy Dixon trial: Day by day coverage in case of Hall deputy's death in shootout

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler holds Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon's vest for the jury to see during opening statements Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Hall County Superior Court during the murder trial concerning Dixon's death. - photo by Scott Rogers

Day 3, June 23: Evidence presentation resumed Wednesday morning.

The prosecution called Oakwood Police Lt. Todd Templeton, who testified about the burglary investigations in the week ahead of the Dixon shooting.

Day 2, June 22: Opening statements began this afternoon. Attorneys outlined how they expected the evidence of the trial to go, which has been allotted roughly three weeks of time.

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler played bodycam footage including Dixon's camera that night, showing the foot chase and gunshots that led to his death.

Defense attorney Jason Wilson, representing Eric Velazquez, asked the jury to analyze each of the allegations against his client individually, adding that he felt there would be no evidence linking Velazquez to the murder.

Defense attorney Dan Sammons, representing London Clements, discussed the possibly questionable credibility of witnesses who may be called.

It was disclosed that investigators had placed tracking devices on vehicles believed to be stolen or involved in several crimes, and one of those vehicles was stopped by Deputy Dixon the night of his death. Read the full story.

Day 1, June 21: Prosecutors and defense attorneys began polling potential jurors Monday, June 21, to determine a jury.

The attorneys asked the potential jurors about their interactions or familiarity with law enforcement and prosecutors.

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal asked for potential jurors who have been questioned by the attorneys to return at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Read the full story.

Background: Hall County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, 28, was attempting July 7, 2019, to stop a stolen vehicle that was occupied by four people. The people in the car ran, and Dixon encountered one of them on Highland Avenue in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said gunfire was exchanged, and Dixon was fatally shot.

Three of the four Gainesville men indicted in the crime — Hector Garcia-Solis, 19, London Clements, 18, and Eric Velazquez, 19 — are slated for trial beginning June 21. The fourth man, Brayan Cruz, 19, had his case severed, according to court documents, and his trial will follow at a later date.

All four have been charged with malice murder among other counts in the August 2019 indictment. Read more coverage about the case.