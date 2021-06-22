Cancel
Study Finds That Allowing Artisanal Mining Harms the Environment

By Editor@MiningNewsWire.com
StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A studyÂ carried out by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in theÂ Peruvian AmazonÂ has discovered that the formalization of mining operations that operate on a small-scale may do more harm than good to the environment. According to the researchers, formalization may prompt the expansion of these operations, which can lead to more dangerous mining, especially if proper environmental impact assessments aren't conducted or enforced.

