Eight B-P senior athletes to play collegiately

BROADALBIN — Eight senior student-athletes from Broadalbin-Perth were recently recognized for their commitment to continue their academic and athletic careers at college. The athlete’s families were in attendance as Tucker Gifford, B-P’s Director of Health, Physical Education, Athletics and Nursing and Mark Brooks, B-P Senior High School Principal, commended their contributions to the B-P athletics department and wished them well on the next step in their academic and athletic careers. Student-athletes honored included: Lauralie Grainer, Jillian Bazan, Ryan Visco, Jake Terwilliger, Makenzie Smith, Jackson Sassanella, Ava Tyler and Dan Dylong.