Pace of Home Sales in the U.S. Drops to an 11-Month Low

Having slipped another 0.9 percent in May, the seasonally adjusted pace of existing-home sales across the U.S. has dropped to an annual rate of 5.80 million sales, which was 44.6 percent higher than in May of 2020, when pandemic-driven stay home orders were still widespread, but down 15.3 percent over the past six months to an eleven-month low, according to data from the National Association of Realtors and which shouldn’t catch any plugged-in readers by surprise.