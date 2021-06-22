Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tracy, CA

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Emaginos Inc. Announces Company Exec Featured in Recent Stock2Me Podcast

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Emaginos Inc.Â president Allan Jones was a guest on a recent episode of the Stock2Me Podcast. The Stock2Me Podcast features an array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Emaginos is focused on transforming K-12 public schools to a model composed of integrated proven best practices. During the interview with host Stuart Smith, Jones talked about recent news that the company has submitted a U.S. patent application for its EdManage analytics platform for public education; Jones also shared the background behind the development of the EdManage program and the benefits the program delivers to both students and teachers. "A few years ago, our director of education, Dr. Keith Larick, was school superintendent in Tracy, California," said Emaginos president Allan Jones during the interview. "He gave three teachers a clean slate and one year to design the best possible school based on proven best education practices. They did that, and they've created an amazing program that's been very effective for years. What we're trying to do is take their model and make it available to other schools. That's our goal "“ to transform schools to this very successful model used at the Tracy Learning Center."

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Tracy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Vouchers#Investornewsbreaks#Emaginos Inc#Visit Www#Emaginos Com#Investorwire#Ibn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Podcast
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Tricentis Announces Transformation in 10 Podcast Lineup for Q3

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Tricentis, the world’s number one continuous testing platform, today announced the upcoming lineup for its Transformation in 10 podcast series - adding six new episodes to the programming schedule, with one slated to air every other week beginning Monday, July 14. The up-and-coming series focuses on trending topics and challenges within application development and testing, spotlighting a unique topic each month, along with a lineup of special guests from top thought leaders in the industry. The Transformation in 10 podcast has reached a global milestone with over 1,500 listeners tuning in live, and is available to stream for free online via Tricentis.com/podcast.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Petroteq Energy Inc. "Ž"Ž(TSX.V: PQE) ("ŽOTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF) Outlines Planned Debt Conversions

Petroteq Energy "Ž"Ž(TSX.V: PQE) ("ŽOTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF), an integrated oil "Žcompany focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-"Žextraction and remediation technologies, plans to complete debt conversion transactions. According to the announcement, the transactions will involve two arms length lenders, to which PQEFF will issue 2,333,176 common shares for $0.094 per share. The transactions will be in satisfaction of $219,318.33, representing both accrued and unpaid interest under previously issued convertible debentures. The company also plans to complete debt conversion transactions with four directors and one former director. Those transactions will involve an additional 862,456 common shares offered at $0.094 per share; these transactions are calculated to satisfy $81,071.30 of accrued and unpaid director fees due on June 30, 2021. According to the announcement, the debt conversions received creditors consent and were determined as a means to preserve the "Žcompanys cash for working capital and for use on PQEFF's extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah. The anticipated transactions are subject to necessary approvals.
HobbiesStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Trident Acquisitions Corp.'s (NASDAQ: TDAC) Pending Business Combination Partner Lottery.com Featured in Yahoo! Finance Article

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC, TDACU, TDACW), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement with AutoLotto Inc., a leading platform to play the lottery online. The agreement allows Lottery.com to become a publicly listed company. Lottery.com was featured in a recent Yahoo! Finance article titled, "Vanderhey Moody Partners with Lottery.com to Grow Dynamic Gaming Startups." The piece discusses the new gaming incubator that will be formed as a result of the partnership between Vanderhey Moody & Co. LLP, a private equity fund, and Lottery.com. Combining Vanderhey Moody's large global network of financial resources and long-term global gaming sector experience and Lottery.com's extensive infrastructure and consumer recognition, the new entity is expected to help to solve key industry specific problems. "Crucially, it will target entrepreneurs and middle-market gaming corporations that lack experience in leveraging resources and in growing their companies to the next level," the article reads, further discussing the collaboration designed to take ideas from conception to reality.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Announces July 15th IPO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) plans to raise $502 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, July 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 17,000,000 shares at a price of $28.00-$31.00 per share. In the last year, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. generated $496.9 million in revenue...
BusinessGreenwichTime

Amazon Buys Art19, a Podcast Hosting and Ad Company

Amazon has snapped up Art19, which provides tools to podcast creators and publishers for hosting, ad serving, audience targeting and measurement, as the ecommerce colossus continues to build out its podcasting footprint. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Amazon’s acquisition of Art19 comes after it bought podcast network Wondery...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B5 REALTY INCOME CORP

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here.  Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b(5) Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated July 8, 2021. PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT. (To prospectus dated June 29, 2021) £                        . £         % Notes due 2027. £         % Notes due 2033. We are offering...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Roblox Corp For: Jul 06 Filed by: Guthrie Michael

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Result of mandatory takeover offer published on 7 June 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. With reference to Vestjysk Bank A/S's ("Vestjysk Bank") company announcement of 7 July 2021 concerning the preliminary result of the mandatory takeover offer made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("Arbejdernes Landsbank") to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank, Vestjysk Bank hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification of the final result of the takeover offer.
Pearl River, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Sterling Bancorp Announces Strategic Investment In Verdigris Holdings, Inc, Parent Company Of BrightFi

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (STL) - Get Report, today announced it has made a strategic investment in Verdigris Holdings , Inc , the parent company of BrightFi, a leading provider of digital banking services to banks and non-bank institutions. Founded in 2016, BrightFi delivers cloud-based technology solutions that deploy digital banking and other financial services in a time- and cost-efficient manner. BrightFi partners with regional and community banks, community organizations, employers, retailers, and other institutions. It delivers affordable, technology-enabled financial services to companies and consumers in communities that are under banked and underserved by more traditional financial institutions.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Figures Podcast Released By UrbanLink Magazine Features Host Chris Jones

BOISE, Idaho, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanLink Magazine announces the launch of Figures, a podcast and docuseries focused on notable entrepreneurs of recent years and their journeys. UrbanLink Magazine will release a new episode each week with guest list of entrepreneurs and change makers. Figures episodes from the inaugural season are available at urbanlinkmag.com.
York, PAMilton Daily Standard

Transit company announces holiday schedule

YORK — Rabbittransit will not operate any paratransit service, rabbitEXPRESS service or York fixed route service Sunday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Monday, July 5. For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or 800-632-9063, or visit...
Businessbizjournals

Intel restructures data center group, announces new execs and one exit

Changes under new Intel Corp. CEO Pat Gelsinger continue with the company announcing several executive changes, additions, a big departure as well as restructuring an important business unit. Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) declined to say if there would be any layoffs tied to these changes. First up is the exit of...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Caregiver Inc. announces rebranding

Caregiver Inc., a provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), announced June 29 the unveiling of a network-wide rebranding initiative that affirms the growing company’s values and mission. “We are excited to launch the new corporate brand that represents our commitment to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - RKT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report Class A common stock during the period between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan and is captioned Qaiyum v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528. The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit charges Rocket Companies and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Medipure Holdings Inc. Announces Walter Berukoff and Denis J. Gallagher Formally Join Company's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Medipure Holdings Inc. held its Annual General Meeting on June 9th, 2021, and today announced that Walter Berukoff, President of Red Lion Management, Chairman and CEO of Lion One Metals Ltd., and Denis J. Gallagher, CEO of Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) and Chairman of BOLD Capital Group, LLC, were formally voted on and unanimously approved by voting shareholders to join the Company’s Board of Directors.
Hudson, WIhometownsource.com

The Phipps Dance Company announced

The Phipps Center for the Arts announced it selected fourteen dancers for the Junior Phipps Dance Company’s 2021-2022 season. The Junior Phipps Dance company is a non-competitive, auditioned group of 10 to 13 year old dancers from the Hudson area. They rehearse weekly from September thru May at The Phipps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy