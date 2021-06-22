InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Emaginos Inc. Announces Company Exec Featured in Recent Stock2Me Podcast

Emaginos Inc.Â president Allan Jones was a guest on a recent episode of the Stock2Me Podcast. The Stock2Me Podcast features an array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Emaginos is focused on transforming K-12 public schools to a model composed of integrated proven best practices. During the interview with host Stuart Smith, Jones talked about recent news that the company has submitted a U.S. patent application for its EdManage analytics platform for public education; Jones also shared the background behind the development of the EdManage program and the benefits the program delivers to both students and teachers. "A few years ago, our director of education, Dr. Keith Larick, was school superintendent in Tracy, California," said Emaginos president Allan Jones during the interview. "He gave three teachers a clean slate and one year to design the best possible school based on proven best education practices. They did that, and they've created an amazing program that's been very effective for years. What we're trying to do is take their model and make it available to other schools. That's our goal "“ to transform schools to this very successful model used at the Tracy Learning Center."