Tuesday's Afternoon Update

Fresh off a legal victory in federal court on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis took a moment during a Jacksonville news conference to talk about the ruling in favor of Florida’s Motion for Preliminary Injunction against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ruling means that on July 18th, the agency’s conditional sailing orders will become non-binding guidelines for Florida ships. The CDC has until July 2 to propose a narrower set of guidelines to safeguard the public’s health. More from WFTV.