Asia Pacific Biomass Energy Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand in Transportation and Construction Sectors and Rise in Demand for Efficient Energy Solutions in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pump Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pump market in India by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2021-2026.The demand for pumps is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the increased application of pumps in several end-user sectors. Pump manufacturers in India have focused solely on the agriculture and construction services sectors.The increasing oil demand and expanded investments in water and wastewater treatment activities are likely to affect the pump market substantially. The domestic demand is also majorly met by local vendors, with the industry having robust capabilities to meet the demand.