Baltimore, MD

Indian Optical Brightening Agents Market to be Driven by Rising Manufacturing Operations in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Indian Optical Brightening Agents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian optical brightening agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and application. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida; damages Navy base in Georgia

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning. The storm lashed the state with heavy wind and rain as it moved north. A Navy base in Georgia reported several injuries and damage to a campground after a suspected tornado struck the area. The...
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license suspended

A District of Columbia court on Wednesday suspended the D.C. law license of Rudy Giuliani, following a similar move by a New York court last month. The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Giuliani, who used to be former President Trump's personal attorney, would be "suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia," pending the resolution of the "disciplinary matter in New York."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Posted by
The Hill

Adams victory in NYC reignites Democratic debate on crime, policing

The victory of a centrist candidate in the New York City mayoral primary is raising questions over how far left Democrats should go on the issues of crime and police reform if they want to win in the midterms. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’s projected win in the crowded Democratic...
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...
Posted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.

