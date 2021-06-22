Cancel
Gambling

Tactical Tuesday #32: High Stakes Poker Season 8 Hand Breakdowns

pokerfuse.com
 17 days ago

Tactical Tuesday #32: High Stakes Poker Season 8 Hand Breakdowns. We're switching up the format for this week's episode of Tactical Tuesday! Today you'll hear Coach Brad and Jon analyze two hands from the most recent episode of the legendary poker show High Stakes Poker. In these two hands Tom Dwan, Brynn Kenney, and Brandon Steven battle it out in a $500k pot and a $400k pot. If you have a PokerGo account and would like to follow the action with us, head over to Season 8 Episode 5 of High Stakes Poker. Hand 1 begins at 35:39 and hand 2 begins at 19:30.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.

#High Stakes Poker#Breakdowns#Pokergo#Cpg
