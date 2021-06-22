Benton County crash injures Warsaw teen Monday afternoon

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Benton County crash left a Warsaw teen injured Monday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a female, 16, from Warsaw was driving a Lincoln LS on Missouri Route 7 at Cold Springs Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Monday. A Toyota Sequoia, driven by Audrey A. Ferrell, 18, of Topeka, Kansas was traveling the same direction when she slowed her vehicle for traffic congestion and it was struck in the rear by the Lincoln. Ferrell was uninjured. The teen was transported to Bothwell Regional Hospital by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance for treatment of moderate injuries.