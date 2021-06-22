Ep 287 - Chat: Kenny Hallaert on the WSOP, Learning Together, and the Spreadsheet
Ep 287 - Chat: Kenny Hallaert on the WSOP, Learning Together, and the Spreadsheet. Kenny Hallaert is an extremely successful poker player and industry professional. Kenny is originally from Belgium and now lives in London. An electrician by trade, Kenny started playing online and the rest, as they say, is history. He has a combined $11 million in tournament earnings, of which $4.3 is live including nearly $1.5 million earned for his 6th place finish in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event in 2016. Completing that final table were Cliff Josephy, Qui Nguyen, Gordon Vayo, Michael Ruanne, Vashtek Rushika, Griffin Benger, Jerry Wong, and Fernando Pons. Each year Kenny puts together a spreadsheet to help tournament players quickly see what options are available and each venue during the WSOP. The spreadsheet is available publicly at https://bit.ly/WSOP2021. Connect with Kenny on Twitter @SpaceyFCB.pokerfuse.com