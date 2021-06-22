Steven Spielberg’s Company Signs Deal With Netflix

From heist movies to Magic Mike, these are the 15 best movies from No Sudden Move director Steven Soderburgh. “In 2013, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh retired from directing movies. During his brief time off from the theatrical film business, he helmed every episode of an acclaimed television series (The Knick), directed an off-Broadway production (The Library), published a novella on Twitter (Glue), and even began importing and selling his own brand of Bolivian liquor (Singani 63). Clearly, the guy likes to stay busy, always seeking out the next creative challenge to take on or the latest artistic puzzle to solve.”