Garmin Dash Cam 57 review: Small and mighty, now with cloud storage
The diminutive Garmin Dash Cam 57 reviewed here is the top of the line for the company’s new generation of mainstream dash cams. It’s on the expensive side ($230 from Garmin), but you get what you pay for. This dash cam is the culmination of several years of steady improvement from a company that’s in it for the long haul—and it shows in the design and performance, as well as the long warranty. It’s easily the best overall front-only dash cam we’ve tested.www.pcworld.com