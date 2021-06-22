Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

International panel discusses the role of data in the COVID-19 pandemic

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Data collection and international exchange remain critical to contain the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. In addition to case numbers, reproduction rates, and modeling, topics such as sensitivity and specificity of tests and vaccine efficacy have dominated public debate in recent months. Experts will discuss the importance of data in the current pandemic and how it can help to increase preparedness for international health emergencies in the future at this international virtual panel discussion organized by the Leopoldina.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panel Discussions#International Health#Covid 19#Leopoldina Data#Institut Pasteur#University Of Oxford Uk#The Royal Society Uk#University Of Potsdam#The Covid Crisis Lab#Bocconi University#Milan Italy#Wissenschaft Im Dialog#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthDurango Herald

COVID-19 pandemic becomes a tale of vaccines and variants

Summer is upon us, and the COVID-19 pandemic has grown long in the tooth. The coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has been responsible for the worst global pandemic in more than a century. It may yet have some bite left, unless we can more fully deploy our best defense. The story of the...
Health Servicesaappublications.org

Pediatric Intern Clinical Exposure During the COVID-19 Pandemic

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES Pediatric health care encounters declined during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, and pediatric residency programs have adapted trainee schedules to meet the needs of this changing clinical environment. We sought to evaluate the impact of the pandemic on pediatric interns’ clinical exposure. METHODS In this retrospective...
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find link(s) to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A complete collection is available at https://annals.org/aim/pages/coronavirus-content. 1. ACTIV Therapeutics-Clinical Working Group describe development and launch of nine master protocols for...
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

Not enough data to recommend COVID-19 booster shots yet, CDC panel says

Currently, there's not enough data to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for the general population, the CDC's vaccine safety group said during a June 23 meeting. However, research has indicated there may be more of an immediate need for booster shots among those most at risk of severe disease, such as immunocompromised people, long-term care facility residents and healthcare workers, CNBC reports.
Public HealthWSMV

CDC panel ties second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to heart issues

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New data from the CDC this morning shows hundreds of reports of heart inflammation for some people after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC reports the cases appear to be happening for people who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Symptoms of the inflammation are happening more often after getting the second dose.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Parliamentary panel discusses COVID third wave

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs, headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma on Monday took stock of India's preparedness to deal with a possible COVID-19 third wave, efficacy of available vaccines against new virus variants and concerns over the threats future Covid waves could pose to children.
Public Healthnews9.com

State Doctors Discusses Potential Therapies For COVID-19

The federal government announced it would stop shipping out a monoclonal antibody cocktails because it was not working well against some COVID-19 variants. However, doctors in the state said there are other monoclonal antibodies they are able to use. Dr. David Chansolme, Integris’ medical director of infection prevention, said that...
Public HealthABA Journal

New data published about lateral hiring during COVID-19 pandemic

While 2021 appears to have brought a hot lateral associate market, hiring for that category decreased by 33.3% in 2020, according to data that the National Association for Law Placement released Wednesday. Partner lateral hires decreased by 23.5% in 2020, according to the NALP press release. “The impact of the...
Medical ScienceWorld Health Organization

New WHO recommendations issued to improve access to rapid molecular tests for the detection of TB and drug-resistant TB

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an update to its consolidated guidelines on the detection of TB and drug-resistant TB. The guidelines are accompanied by an operational handbook to facilitate rapid implementation and roll out of rapid molecular tests by national TB programmes, ministries of health and technical partners.
ScienceEurekAlert

Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine prevents disease and transmission in animals

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection. The vaccine also blocks animal-to-animal transmission of the virus. The findings were published July 2 in the journal Science Advances.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

The Lancet: CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine is safe and protects against disease, interim analysis

Interim data from a phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China (CoronaVac) suggests that two doses offer 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19. The preliminary findings, published in The Lancet and presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), indicate that CoronaVac induces a robust antibody response. No severe adverse events or deaths were reported among the more than 10,000 trial participants in Turkey, with most adverse events mild and occurring within 7 days of an injection. However, more research is needed to confirm vaccine efficacy in the long term, in a more diverse group of participants, and against emerging variants of concern.
ScienceEurekAlert

Large genomic analysis highlights COVID-19 risk factors

In March of 2020, thousands of scientists around the world united to answer a pressing and complex question: what genetic factors influence why some COVID-19 patients develop severe, life-threatening disease requiring hospitalization, while others escape with mild symptoms or none at all?. A comprehensive summary of their findings to date,...
Public HealthEurekAlert

A summary of myocarditis cases following COVID-19

Myocarditis-or inflammation around the heart--has been reported in some patients with COVID-19. After searching the medical literature, researchers have now summarized the results of 41 studies describing myocarditis in 42 patients with COVID-19. The analysis, which is published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, notes that the median age...
Somerville, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Cities of Somerville, Cambridge, Chelsea, & Framingham Partner For COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Panel Discussion on June 29

SOMERVILLE – The Cities of Somerville, Cambridge, Framingham, and Chelsea in collaboration with the Chelsea Collaborative and Cambridge Health Alliance invite Massachusetts families to join a virtual (online and phone) panel discussion “Keeping Our Kids Safe and the COVID-19 Vaccine” on Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. During the virtual...
Imperial County, CAkyma.com

ICPHD changes its COVID-19 dashboard data

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) officials say COVID-19 dashboards will now be updated weekly versus daily, previously required by the state. The color tier system for COVID-19 cases was abandoned when the state opened on June 15. The state didn’t require counties to report...
Public Healthfa-mag.com

Leadership Lessons Learned During The Covid-19 Pandemic

While the Covid-19 pandemic certainly isn’t over, it does feel as though we’ve come far enough through it to gain some perspective on what we’ve learned during this unusual and challenging period. Even when we reach the point where we can put our face masks in a drawer for good, some lessons that have emerged certainly will continue to be relevant for many years to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy