International panel discusses the role of data in the COVID-19 pandemic
Data collection and international exchange remain critical to contain the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. In addition to case numbers, reproduction rates, and modeling, topics such as sensitivity and specificity of tests and vaccine efficacy have dominated public debate in recent months. Experts will discuss the importance of data in the current pandemic and how it can help to increase preparedness for international health emergencies in the future at this international virtual panel discussion organized by the Leopoldina.www.eurekalert.org