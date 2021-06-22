State Supreme Court upholds ruling invalidating Kahoma Village permit
The Hawaii State Supreme Court has upheld a decision by a lower court invalidating a permit for Kahoma Village, a workforce housing project already built in Lahaina. The Supreme Court agreed with the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals that the Maui Planning Commission should have allowed a group of neighboring residents to intervene on Kahoma Village, a 203-unit, $60 million fast-track affordable housing project that was approved in 2014. Their concerns included increased traffic, sewage, emergency access, pedestrian safety and impacts to endangered species and Hawaiian cultural resources.www.mauinews.com