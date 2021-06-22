Cancel
Maui County, HI

Ige plans to veto TAT bill

Maui News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. David Ige on Monday announced his plans to veto a bill that would take away the counties’ share of the visitor lodging tax and create more oversight for Hawaii Tourism Authority funding. House Bill 862 would eliminate the $79 million special fund that the Hawaii Tourism Authority receives every...

www.mauinews.com
