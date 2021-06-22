Collaborating scientists have an ear on Lanai, Maui dolphins

This winter, Billabong A-listers Griffin Colapinto, Seth Moniz and Ethan Ewing were doing exactly what any surf company’s A-listers should be doing every winter: surfing big, powerful waves on the North Shore of Oahu. Contests or no contests, tour or no tour, there’s just nothing else in surfing that’s more legit. And between that program and several seasons romping around the world on the CT, you’d think they would’ve seen it all by now. Then they chased a swell to Honolua Bay — and were reminded yet again of how much is still out there.