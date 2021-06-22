Collaborating scientists have an ear on Lanai, Maui dolphins
With an influx of humans returning to Hawaii’s waters, Maui and Lanai’s beloved spinner dolphins have something to say — and scientists are now listening more closely. Underwater recording devices called ecological acoustic recorders, or EARs, that detect distinctive dolphin noises were recently deployed in Honolua Bay, Manele Bay and Hulopo’e Bay, according to Emily Fielding, The Nature Conservancy’s Maui Marine Program director.www.mauinews.com