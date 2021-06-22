Cancel
Makawao, HI

Honoring lives lost to COVID-19

By Editorial
Maui News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHui No’eau Visual Arts Center Gift Shop and Grants Coordinator Sharona Belcher inspects the Rose River Memorial at the hui’s Makawao campus Saturday. In May, artist Marcos Lutyens collaborated with the center to create the memorial to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in Hawaii. Members of the Maui community made more than 500 felt roses in remembrance of their loved ones. Maui’s health care workers, students, nonprofit organizations, council members, government employees and families all contributed to the project.

