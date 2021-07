Developer Avore, the VR studio behind the Pixel Ripped series, has announced that YUKI is now available for pre-order. A VR bullet hell roguelike (that’s not a combination you see every day, huh?) set in a multidimensional anime universe, YUKI allows players to tap into their own inner child by controlling Yuki’s action-figure wings using their own hands. While players will certainly be able to tell that some of YUKI‘s inspiration came from classics like Star Fox, the ability to manually fly your own action figure around while going “nrrrr pshhhww!” is pretty novel. …The added player sound effects might be optional, though.