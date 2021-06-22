Election Fraud Vote Could Happen Today

If you were the printer who was responsible for printing the election ballots for New Ulm, how many different versions of the ballot would you have to print?. Well, let’s see. There are several county and state officials that everyone in the city would be voting on, so that would only require one version for the whole city. But for the city council and school board positions, each area of the city would have to have to have a ballot that listed only the candidates for that part of the city. All told, you would probably have to have at least ten or twelve different versions so that everyone had the right list of candidates on his or her ballot.