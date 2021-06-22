Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Election Fraud Vote Could Happen Today

lc.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of elections is on the line. Cloture ends today, thus preparing the way for an immediate Senate vote on HR 1 (now named S 2093). State election reform laws, the recounts and audits would end and be overturned by HR 1 (S 2093). If this bill passes, it will be impossible for state and local officials to prevent election theft.

lc.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Federal Elections#Senate Democrats#Election Reform#The U S Senate#Liberty Counsel#State#The Washington Post#The U S Supreme Court#Christian#Calvary Chapel#The High Court#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Florida StateWESH

How Florida's new vote-by-mail laws could change future elections

ORLANDO, Fla. — Months after a record number of Floridians voted by mail in the 2020 election, state lawmakers voted to change Florida's election laws. But how could those changes potentially affect voters from each of the political parties?. WESH 2's Sheldon Dutes took a closer look at each party's...
Lawabovethelaw.com

Free July Course: Voting Rights Litigation Today: Strategies for Moving from Voter Suppression to Election Protection

Above the Law readers are offered 1 free CLE course each month, thanks to Lawline. Across the country, and especially in the Deep South, a concerted assault on voting rights is taking place. Since the Supreme Court struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – one of the most successful pieces of civil rights legislation designed to increase voter registration, turnout, and fair electoral schemes – we have seen a proliferation of policies that do just the opposite. Georgia and Florida have passed severe voter restrictions following the historic 2020 elections, Alabama has enacted onerous photo ID requirements, counties continue to close polling places at an alarming rate, and state legislators in general are erecting burdensome voter eligibility requirements.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court gives Republican-led states green light to impose restrictive new voting laws

(CNN) — The restrictive voting laws that Republican-led states are implementing this year are more likely to withstand legal challenges, experts said, after the Supreme Court on Thursday gave states the tacit green light to go as far as they want in imposing measures they say are intended to combat election fraud -- even at the cost of protections for minority voters.
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

LETTER: Vote in the special election

Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District has a special election on July 13, and there are three choices for voters to choose from. The Republican candidate is 25-years-old, has lived in the district three years, has worked for two years as a legislative assistant at the Capitol and talks the talk of someone who wants to continue the gridlock of extreme partisanship that currently exists in Madison. He favors a continuation of gerrymandering which realigns our state and federal elective office boundaries every 10 years, after census data is made available, in such a way that competitive political races are avoided, if at all possible. The consequence of their actions is a one party – Republican - rule type of government in Wisconsin that is undeniably dysfunctional in the way it operates and a huge embarrassment to the people they are supposed to represent.
Presidential ElectionNorman Transcript

Letter: Claiming widespread election fraud is wrong

A recent report in OKPolicy from the SWLedger says there were 49 cases of voter fraud among the 1,560,699 votes cast in Oklahoma in the presidential election last year (Feb 25, 2021). That amounts to a minuscule percentage, some 0.0031%. And yet our legislature, like 42 other Republican-controlled state legislatures...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Ballots and election fraud

If you were the printer who was responsible for printing the election ballots for New Ulm, how many different versions of the ballot would you have to print?. Well, let’s see. There are several county and state officials that everyone in the city would be voting on, so that would only require one version for the whole city. But for the city council and school board positions, each area of the city would have to have to have a ballot that listed only the candidates for that part of the city. All told, you would probably have to have at least ten or twelve different versions so that everyone had the right list of candidates on his or her ballot.
ElectionsNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Produce election fraud evidence

Time to put up or shut up. It has been eight months of constant whining about a stolen election. When are the people pushing the stolen election theory ever going to present any real evidence that there was election fraud in any state significant enough to change the results? Eight months and more than 50 lost lawsuits without any plausible evidence to support the wild claims.
Congress & Courtsthefulcrum.us

7 Supreme Court cases that have shaped American elections

The recent Supreme Court rulings on voting rights and election transparency have once again highlighted the enormous power the judicial branch has over the country's electoral process. Last week, the court's conservative majority upheld a pair of voting laws that tightened the rules in Arizona. In a separate ruling, the...
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

Who will vote in the August election | 2021 Primary Election

Jefferson County elections workers are expected to have thousands of ballots to count in August, but nowhere near the numbers usually seen in a General Election. Officials expected to mail approximately 15,458 ballots at last count for the Aug. 3 primary. The largest number of eligible voters for the coming...
U.S. PoliticsYuma Daily Sun

Dems, GOP spar in court over unsigned ballots

PHOENIX – An attorney for the state asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to let Arizona refuse to count early ballots that voters forgot to sign initially and did not fix by election night. Assistant Attorney General Drew Ensign did not dispute that current law gives those whose signatures do...
Electionswvxu.org

Today Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Special Election In August

Today is the last day for voters to register to cast ballots in next month’s special election primary for two Congressional seats. These two special primary elections are to decide who will serve out the unexpired terms of former 11th district Rep. Marcia Fudge, and former 15th district Rep. Steve Stivers. Fudge is now the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Stivers heads the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says voters need to take action today, even if it’s not at the top of their minds.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ New Voting-Rights Obstacle

There is a gnawing anxiety among voting-rights advocates that even if Democrats find a way to roll back the Senate filibuster and pass new federal legislation safeguarding access to the ballot, the Republican-appointed majority on the Supreme Court might still strike it down. Last week’s Supreme Court ruling, in which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy