People on the Move

For the past 12 years, Jonay has helped hundreds of clients find their place in the Triangle. As a Raleigh native and 2nd generation Realtor, she has had the unique perspective of seeing firsthand the growth and evolution of the local housing market. She thrives on developing buying and selling strategies unique to each of her client’s needs while drawing on her in-depth knowledge and experience. She currently serves on the Board of Directors at Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors.