People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 12 years, Jonay has helped hundreds of clients find their place in the Triangle. As a Raleigh native and 2nd generation Realtor, she has had the unique perspective of seeing firsthand the growth and evolution of the local housing market. She thrives on developing buying and selling strategies unique to each of her client’s needs while drawing on her in-depth knowledge and experience. She currently serves on the Board of Directors at Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors.

News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Real Estatebizjournals

4 tips to prepare you for buying a home in the Triangle

If you’re a renter in the Triangle and you’re considering making the move toward homeownership, you’ll want to begin with some smart preparation. As mortgage rates continue to remain low and new government programs have been designed to help create that dream a reality, now is a great time to start thinking about buying a home.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Progressive Insurance in massive hiring spree

There’s progressive hiring, and there’s Progressive hiring. This is a notice of the latter. Not one for doing things by halves, Progressive Insurance today announced plans to hire up to 6,400 new employees during the remainder of 2021 to support the national insurance organization’s growth. The company, which provides insurance...
Public Healthfargoinc.com

A COVID Checkup For Your Business

As people and businesses start to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19 and its related economic fallout, we are constantly finding ways in which the business landscape has shifted. The coming year will continue to highlight the temporary and permanent changes to business as a result of the pandemic. That’s...
Softwarepymnts.com

REPAY, Credit Management Company Team On Healthcare AR Management

REPAY will be working alongside Credit Management Company in order to offer frictionless healthcare payments, a press release says. The partnership will be happening in connection with REPAY company BillingTree, which works with omnichannel and integrated payments for the healthcare, credit union, ARM and energy industries. The release says BillingTree's...
Businessdcvelocity.com

Descartes pays $30 million to acquire delivery route planning vendor GreenMile

Canadian logistics technology provider Descartes Systems Group says it can help distributors improve their final-mile delivery operations, since the company announced its latest acquisition today and paid $30 million to buy GreenMile, which provides cloud-based mobile route execution solutions for the retail food and beverage sector. Ontario-based Descartes has been...
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Softwarebizjournals

Fintech startup Ayrro simplifies day trading through its automatic algorithms

What began as a way for entrepreneur David Weiss to make some extra cash after college has turned into a fintech startup that allows users to automatically trade stocks. Ayrro — pronounced "arrow" — was founded in 2019 by Weiss and launched to the public in May. Weiss said he originally created the startup to use algorithms to execute trades automatically.
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
Societybizjournals

The search for diversity

Meet two St. Louis organizations helping eradicate the myth that diverse talent is hard to find. All Black Creative and ConstructReach are operating disparate sectors, but their mission is the same: To ensure companies understand there’s plenty of Black talent for them to hire and that finding a diversified pool of job candidates isn’t as hard as some companies think it is.
Industrybizjournals

PHL boosts capacity to the tropics as vacationers fuel rebound

The panic and shock that rocked the airline industry to its core in 2020 is fast giving way to one of the most explosive periods of growth and shifts in market share that America’s air carriers have participated in for decades. Illustration by Meredith Sheffer | ACBJ; Getty Images.
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

Neighborly acquired by global investment firm KKR

NEW YORK – KKR, a global investment firm, has acquired Neighborly, a provider and franchisor of home service brands. KKR acquired Neighborly from Harvest Partners, and financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1981, Neighborly connects more than 10 million residential and commercial customers with a community...
Businessngtnews.com

Ryder Appoints Executive to Fleet Management Solutions Business Unit

Ryder System Inc. has named Rob Pluta vice president and chief technology product officer (CTPO) for its Fleet Management Solutions business unit. Pluta is responsible for leading the development and execution of Ryder customer-facing, new technology and innovation products for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), the company’s largest business segment, which provides full-service leasing, used commercial vehicle sales, commercial rental of trucks, tractors, and trailers, and contract maintenance to customers of all sizes through Ryder’s nearly 800 service locations.
King County, WAbizjournals

Recovery grants available to small businesses in unincorporated King County

King County launched its Revive and Thrive grant program for small businesses this week as part of a $4.5 million economic recovery initiative. The program is for small businesses with fewer than 30 employees and $3 million per year or less in gross revenue. The businesses must be in unincorporated areas such as White Center, Skyway, Fall City, Fairwood, Vashon and parts of Federal Way.
TechnologyGreenwichTime

How to Transfer Assets in a SaaS Startup Acquisition

Acquisitions can involve a lot of hard work. Beyond valuations, financing and so on, you need to understand how to isolate acquisition assets, ensure they’re transferable and then assign them to the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA). It’s a lot to think about!. That said, buyers love asset purchases, because it...

