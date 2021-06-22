People on the Move

Kelly Cobb is a lifelong resident of the greater Triangle area and 37-year veteran of the real estate industry. She is dedicated to serving her client's needs and truly sees the value in good old-fashioned Southern hospitality. Kelly has been an Annual Top Producer for decades and in 2004 received one of the Triangle Business Journal's 'Women in Business' awards for her outstanding leadership. In 2018, she earned a coveted membership in the Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors Hall of Fame.