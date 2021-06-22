10 Notes to Know: vs. Virginia

STARKVILLE - The No. 3 Mississippi State baseball program will enter its Tuesday (June 22) matchup with Virginia after winning its Colllege World Series opener in its fourth straight trip to the event. It will be the third meeting between State and Virginia, with the last meeting between the two teams coming in the 2013 Charlottesville Super Regional. Below are 10 quick notes to look at before the Diamond Dawgs take on the Cavaliers winner's bracket game at 6 p.m. CT at TD Ameritrade Park.