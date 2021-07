Here's what we know for sure. A lot of alcohol is consumed in Louisiana. I can also attest to the generality that people from Louisiana are talented (??) when it comes to drinking. I happen to have had first-hand experience with this. After all, what other state comes up with signature drinks so lethal they name them after things that can really kill them like hand grenades and hurricanes? We're a state that tends to celebrate debauchery, at least more openly, than they do elsewhere. Mardi Gras, hello?