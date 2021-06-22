20 Radiant Rose Gold Mother of the Bride Dresses

During the time of the ancient Mughal rulers of India, rubies were celebrated as the king of gemstones and reserved solely for royalty. Incredibly rare and second only in hardness to diamonds, rubies are utterly unique, making them one of the most sought-after gemstones. In centuries past, some believed the ruby could predict danger or misfortune, whilst others claimed they could cure inflammatory diseases or soothe anger. Rubies seem to have always held a special place in the British Royal Family vaults. The Queen owns some of the finest rubies in the world, including the Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara, which Her Majesty commissioned from the House of Garrard in 1973. The 96 rubies were a gift to her on her marriage from the people of Burma (now Myanmar); a symbolic gesture as rubies in Burmese culture are thought to protect from illness and evil. The Queen often pairs the tiara with the Baring Ruby necklace, bought from the Baring family and made from a pendant and pair of earrings.