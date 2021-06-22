Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca, PA

Native American group reacts to mascot change

By Alex J. Weidenhof
cranberryeagle.com
 17 days ago

CRANBERRY TWP — Seneca Valley School District's retirement of its Native American-themed imagery associated with the Raiders name was commendable, the National Congress of American Indians said. But, the NCAI added, it's a first step. “For those schools currently undergoing a rebrand, Seneca Valley included, an important question remains: What...

www.cranberryeagle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Mascots#Retirement#Raiders#Ncai#American Indians#Tribal Nations#Indigenous#A Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Society
Related
EducationWAMU

Uncovering The ‘Unspoken Traumas’ Of Native American Boarding Schools

For generations, indigenous children in the United States and Canada were forcibly sent to boarding schools to assimilate. Exactly what happened at those schools is still being uncovered. Last week, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just one...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. panel examines schools’ use of American Indian mascots

TOPEKA — A Kansas racial equity panel could issue recommendations for public schools and colleges to eliminate the use of American Indian mascots, nicknames or imagery. Dozens of elementary, middle and high schools, as well as colleges, across the state are still recognized by American Indian mascots and logos, despite long standing criticism.
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

How religious freedom law fails Native Americans

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. One of the most sacred sites in North America may soon become a copper mine. If it does, the dynamite used to extract the ore will eventually destroy the land, turning a holy place into a crater as wide as the National Mall is long.
PoliticsNECN

CHRO Calls For End to Use of Native American Imagery For Connecticut School Mascots

The Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities is calling for an end to the use of Native American imagery as school mascots in the state. The CHRO, a governmental civil rights agency that is charged with enforcing the state's antidiscrimination laws, issued a news release on the subject Tuesday afternoon, urging schools to stop using American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) names, symbols, and images for its athletic teams.
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Bar New York schools from using Native American mascots

The Cambridge Central School District has been wrestling with our Native American mascot for a year now. The school board weighed the evidence and voted to retire the “Indians” mascot as of July 1. This was the right choice, but this is just one district. It’s time for New York...
Collegesthe-journal.com

Fort Lewis College builds on Native American, Indigenous programs

Fort Lewis College is stepping up its Native American and Indigenous programming with the help of a $950,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. FLC plans to use the grant money to add new permanent positions in the Native American and Indigenous Studies Department, launch a new social justice curriculum and offer financial assistance to students transferring from community colleges. The expansion is part of the college’s focus on enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion for students and staff members.
Montague, MARecorder

Montague group eyes creation of Native American heritage and cultural center

MONTAGUE — Members of the Montague Economic Development and Industrial Corp. (EDIC) discussed the prospect of developing a culture and heritage center primarily focused on recognizing the local Native American history during their meeting on Wednesday. The proposed project would preserve and restore the historic mill infrastructure that is a...
SocietyCulpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: A counter-suggestion to Johnston's column on Native Americans

I am responding to Donnie Johnston’s Sunday, June 27 column, “U.S. needs a holiday to honor American Indians,” which was written after establishment of the Juneteenth national holiday (end of slavery). Most of the working public would respond to Juneteenth, “Yes! another day off.” Those in government would have been...
Stafford, VAFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Native Americans deserve their own holiday

I would like to comment on the June 30 letter [“Native Americans deserve their own national holiday”] by Angela Dolan Martin of Stafford. I’m a proud card-carrying tribal member of the Patawomeck Virginia tribe, whose ancestors were casualties of the leadership of Dr. Walter Plecker, the first registrar of Virginia’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, serving from 1912–1946, and leader of the Anglo-Saxon Clubs of America, a white supremacist organization founded in Richmond that practiced eugenics.
PoliticsDiscover Mag

Did Native Americans Shape U.S. Democracy?

(Credit: David Smart/Shutterstock) The United States of America traces its political roots to the Declaration of Independence in 1776, but by then, democracy was old news in the so-called “New World.” During the American Revolution, thousands of Native Americans already lived under a system of governance that embodied many of the same ideals espoused in Philadelphia at the time.
Redlands, CAredlands.edu

Understanding the genetics of Native American communities

As a Native American, Timara Gordon ’23 remembers being perplexed by the lack of biological research about her heritage. When she learned about the University of Redlands Health, Medicine, and Society major, she realized she could turn her interest in DNA and gene mapping into a career in genetic counseling.
CollegesNative American Times

Native American Support Program Director

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), a major urban research university with an operating budget of over $2.3 billion, is seeking a Director for the Native American Support Program (NASP). UIC serves over 33,500 students comprising what is among the most diverse student bodies in the nation with 16 colleges, 16,000 faculty and staff. UIC has been designated a Minority Serving Institution, a Hispanic Serving Institution and an Asian-American and Native-American Pacific Islander Serving Institution.
Colorado Statekiowacountypress.net

Colorado public schools banned from having Native American mascots under new law

(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis has signed a bill into law that prohibits public schools from having Native American mascots. Senate Bill 21-116 requires any schools that currently have Native American mascots to change them by June 1, 2022. Under the new law, schools face fines of $25,000 each month after that deadline if they continue to use a Native American mascot.
Okemos, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Okemos School District Gets $213K Grant to Help Change Mascot

Earlier this year, Okemos made headlines as it was grappling with dropping the "Chieftains" moniker as the school's mascot. According to FOX 47, the vote for change was unanimous among the school board about a month ago. However, it was not as simple as slapping a new logo up at the school. No, no, the project was projected to cost about $427,000.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction’s Central High School to Change Mascot

Because of the passing of a bill in Colorado that bans the use of Native American imagery in mascots, Grand Junction's Central High School will soon be changing theirs. Grand Junction's Central High School students have been known as 'The Warriors' for over 75 years; a mascot that depicts a Native American man with feathers in his hair that is known by the name Tawasi.
Education1600kush.com

Secretary Haaland Announces Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Oklahoma has a long history of boarding schools used to rob Native American students of their identity. While three Federal boarding schools for Native youth in the state are still active under multiple new guidelines, the legacy of the boarding schools in the state remains with generations of students who attended them. Some people have good memories of meeting significant others and life-long friends, learning a trade, or playing sports. Others are still traumatized by the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse committed in those institutions. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, plans to look into the long-term ramifications of those schools that still haunt their alumni. In turn, the descendants of those students suffer from genetic and socialized trauma that is passed down through families, which leads to depression, substance abuse, emotional disconnection, and other socio-economic issues for contemporary Native people.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

All of America's life history should be taught

I admire William Storino's valiant attempt to tie critical race theory to Marxism. It's Fox News' latest talking point and he's a good soldier. Kinda brings back the days of Joe McCarthy and his hundred Communists in the State Department, doesn't it?. When the Republicans can't beat you, they either...

Comments / 0

Community Policy