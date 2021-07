It is no longer a matter of if, but when, the aging Valley County Community Pool fails, said Jory Casterline, city of Glasgow Recreation Director. "Last Friday (June 18), we had a scare right before the swim meet," he said. "The water wasn't circulating. And, yesterday (June 21), again it wasn't circulating. We have been able to manipulate it, but we are running out of options. Right now, several deck drains have collapsed. There is a drain in the boys locker room that has collapsed. If the main drain collapses, it is done. That is something underneath all the concrete, and once that happens, there is no fixing that. Right now we have been putting BAND-AID after BAND-AID on that thing."